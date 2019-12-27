At least 15 dead after passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan, officials say

The Fokker-100 aircraft was heading for the capital and crashed shortly after takeoff. At least 66 people were injured, 50 of them hospitalized.
Image:
Police and rescuers work on the site of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan on Dec. 27, 2019.Emer Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan via AP

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By The Associated Press

MOSCOW — A Kazakhstan plane with 98 people aboard has crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 15 people, officials in Almaty said. At least 66 others survived with injuries, 50 of them hospitalized.

The Bek Air aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport. It lost attitude at 7:22 a.m., the airport said.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

Around 1,000 people were working at the snow-covered site of the crash. The weather in Almaty was clear, with mild sub-zero temperatures that are common at this time of the year.

Footage showed the front of the broken-up fuselage rammed a house and the rear of the plane lying in the field next to the airport.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

All Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights in Kazakhstan have been suspended pending the investigation of the crash, the country’s authorities said.

The Associated Press