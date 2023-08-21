Man stranded for 3 days on uninhabited Bahamas island is rescued by Coast Guard

A man who was stranded for three days on Cay Sal, a small and uninhabited Bahamas island, was rescued on Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard spotted a “disabled sailboat firing flares near Cay Sal," officials said in a news release.

Cay Sal is a small island in the Cay Sal Bank between Florida, Cuba and The Bahamas.

An aircrew located the man — a 64-year-old Bahamian national — on the island and dropped supplies including food, water and a radio to establish communication.

The man told the crew that he had been stranded for three days after his vessel “became disabled” on his voyage, the release said.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark were sent to retrieve him and he was transferred to the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in "good health," officials said.

The Coast Guard said its aircraft normally patrol the Florida Straits, including over Cay Sal, which was how officials were able to see the red flare the man set off for help.

“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life," Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig, a Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander said. "This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel. Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome.”