Turmoil over Netanyahu's judicial overhaul reaches into Israel's cherished military

While Israel has mandatory military service for young people, it still relies on experienced reservists for many roles. That is especially true in the Air Force, where in some squadrons half of the pilots are reservists rather than full-time airmen. Reservist officers can have weeks where they carry out strikes on Syria one day and are back at their civilian jobs the next.

Last week, 1,142 of those Air Force reservists announced they would end their volunteer duty in protest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempt to overhaul the judiciary. Their joint letter sent shock waves through Israeli society. Among its signatories was Lt. Col. N., who asked to be referred to only by his rank and initial because of his recent involvement in national security issues.

An F-16 pilot for over three decades, the 61-year-old officer had until last week served as a reservist at the Air Force headquarters.

“It was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever taken in my life. It’s many nights of turning in bed not being able to sleep,” he told NBC News.

“I came to the conclusion that this government is the biggest danger that Israel faces right now. More than any external enemy or threat, be it Iran, Hezbollah, anyone out there,” he said. “Since I don’t believe in violence inside Israel, the only option that I was left with is to stop serving in reserve because I don’t want to serve a dictatorship.”

The reservist said he would return to service if the legislation was reversed and further plans for the judicial overhaul were scrapped.

“I want to go back. My conscience is torn apart, even today. I think I did the right thing but I don’t sleep well. It’s lose-lose,” he said.