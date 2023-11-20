New York student killed by roommate while studying abroad in England, police say

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A 19-year-old New York man training to be a special education teacher was stabbed to death by his housemate while studying in England at the University of Hull, police said.

Sachin Hawkins died Wednesday in the hospital where he was being treated, Humberside Police said.

Hawkins' roommate, 24-year-old Syed Hussain-Kazi, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder Thursday. Police said Hussain-Kazi fled the residence they shared after the attack and was caught after an extensive search.

Sachin Hawkins. via NBC New York

"This is thought to be an isolated incident between two people, believed to be known to each other, that took place inside a property,” said Detective Chief Inspector Jayne Goodens in a statement. “We do not believe there to be any wider risk to the public.”

Hawkins graduated from Freeport High School on Long Island and moved to England in 2022 to study at the University of Hull, his mother told NBC New York.

“He wanted to make everyone proud and was a role model for the younger generation,” said his mother. “Sachin was loved by everyone.”

Hawkins’ mother said Hussain-Kazi and Hawkins were friends. She said she spoke to the roommate by phone days before her son’s death.

"What triggered it? That’s the question we’re all asking. Why Sachin?" his mother said. "None of his friends, his other friends, who were there, no one knows."