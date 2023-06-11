Former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested in finances inquiry

LONDON — Nicola Sturgeon, the former leader of Scotland’s ruling Scottish Nationalist Party has been arrested in connection with allegations of financial misconduct in the party.

Sturgeon became the latest high profile member of the party to be taken in for questioning in connection with allegations that £600,000 ($750,000) raised for campaigning towards Scottish independence was diverted elsewhere.

“A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, 11 June, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party”, Police Scotland said in a statement.

“The woman is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives,” the statement added.

A police spokesman later confirmed to NBC News that “a Nicola Sturgeon ... has been arrested.” He also gave a date of birth which corresponded with that of the former first minister.

NBC News has reached out to Sturgeon's office for comment, but a spokesperson confirmed the arrest in a statement, according to Britain’s Press Association. “Nicola Sturgeon has by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned in relation to Operation Branchform,” it said.

“Nicola has consistently said she would co-operate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so,” it added.

Sturgeon has not been charged with any crime.

Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, who has served as chief executive of the SNP, was previously arrested in April, along with with the party's former treasurer Colin Beattie. Both were released without charge pending further inquiry.

Searches have also been carried out at a number of properties, including Sturgeon and Murrel's home, where a police tent was erected in the garden.

The arrest of Sturgeon, who stepped down earlier this year, while likely embarrass the SNP, which campaigns to end Scotland’s three century political union with England.

“These issues are subject to a live police investigation. The SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so however it is not appropriate to publicly address any issues while that investigation is ongoing,” an SNP spokesperson said in a statement.

Sturgeon was the face of Scotland’s independence movement for eight years until her sudden resignation in February.

At the time, the first female leader of Scotland had said that the decision to leave was “not a reaction to short-term pressures.” The investigation into the SNP began less than 8 weeks later.

Scotland is part of the U.K. but, like Wales and Northern Ireland, has its own semi-autonomous government with broad powers over areas including education and healthcare.

Sturgeon was known as a persuasive political leader who continued to build a broad support base for Scottish independence despite a vote to remain part of the UK in 2014, and as a staunch supporter of transgender rights.

In January she introduced new legislation to make it easier for Scottish people to legally change genders, which was later blocked by the U.K’s parliament in London.

Sturgeon was replaced by Humza Yousaf following a bitter leadership election, although his first few months in office have been overshadowed by the police investigation.