‘Oppenheimer’ best film speech at BAFTA's crashed by social media prankster

BAFTA has responded strongly after a man crashed the final category at the film awards on Sunday night.

The man, an alleged social media prankster who Variety has opted not to name, joined “Oppenheimer” director Christopher Nolan, producers Emma Thomas and Charles Roven and star Cillian Murphy on stage after Michael J. Fox named the best film winner at the climax of the ceremony.

“A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage — we are taking this very seriously, and don’t wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further,” a BAFTA spokesperson told Variety.

The “Oppenheimer” team were seated together on the right of the stage and walked collectively up to the podium to collect the golden BAFTA mask award. The prankster, dressed in a black suit, then appeared from the opposite side of the audience and ran up the stairs to join them. BAFTA host David Tennant and Fox were also on stage at the time.

Few in the audience or even those watching at home appeared to realize the interloper — who stood silently between Murphy and Roven as Thomas gave her acceptance speech — was not part of the team. No one responded as he joined them.

The confusion was likely partly caused because — in a lucky twist — the man began making his way onto the stage just as Thomas accepted the award from Fox and was urging the rest of the “Oppenheimer” cast — which included Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. — to leave their seats and join them. “Where are you? Come on, all of you!” Thomas said at the precise moment the prankster emerged.

But the rest of the team remained in the audience as Thomas delivered her acceptance speech. When she finished, the auditorium began to clap and it appeared the man tucked something under his arm and also began clapping before walking off stage with her, Nolan, Roven and Murphy.

It was then, BAFTA indicated, he was apprehended by security.

The man is believed to have crashed other awards ceremonies both in the U.K. and abroad, which he has documented on his social media pages.

“Oppenheimer” swept the awards last night, taking home seven prizes including a best director award for Nolan and a leading actor award for Murphy. The film will also compete at the Oscars next month.

The awards, which aired in the U.K. on the BBC and iPlayer on Sunday night with a two-hour delay, averaged an audience of 3 million, with a peak of 3.8 million.