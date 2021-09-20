MOSCOW — A gunman has killed at least eight people and injured 11 at a university in central Russia on Monday, authorities said.

The gunman was later detained, according to Russia's Interior Ministry.

The death toll from the attack at Perm State University was confirmed by the Russian Investigative Committee, a federal law enforcement agency which has now opened a murder investigation.

Students walk in the street outside the university campus in Perm, Russia on Monday. Anatoliy Romanov / Sputnik via AP

The shooting began at around 11 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET), the university said in a statement on the Russian social network VK.com.

The emergency message said:

"Attention! At about 11 o'clock, an unknown person entered the territory of the Perm University campus with a traumatic weapon and opened fire on the street."

The Russian phrase "traumatic weapon" usually refers to a non-lethal weapon such as a pistol firing rubber bullets, although they can be converted to fire regular bullets.

Video posted to social media appeared to show people jumping out of windows and a man in black carrying a rifle and walking through campus. It is unclear how many injuries were caused by the gunman or people falling while attempting to escape. All classes were cancelled.

Perm is the main city in the state of Perm Krai, about 900 miles east of Moscow.

School shootings are relatively rare in Russia, but in May this year a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, killing nine people including seven children.

Tatyana Chistikova reported from Moscow, and Patrick Smith reported from London.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates soon.