Pope Francis delivers Easter Sunday address amid concerns for his frail health

Pope Francis appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica looking healthy and in good spirits as he waved to crowds gathered for Easter services on Sunday.

For the past few months, the pope has been battling frequent bouts of bronchitis, cold and flu, with regular visits to the hospital for checks on his lungs. Respiratory problems and a chronic cough have often led him to ask his aides to read passages of speeches for him, and cancel private audiences.

And last week, on Palm Sunday, instead of reading the homily as expected, he simply stood over St. Peter’s Square in silence for several minutes, to the surprise and concern of the faithful.

So while Easter week is the most important on the Catholic calendar, this year it has also been a test of Pope Francis’ health. During the delivery of his Urbi et Orbi message, the traditional apostolic blessing and message to the world, the pope’s voice sounded hoarse at times, but improved from previous weeks. He didn’t pause, and he did not cough.

Pope Francis waves from the central loggia of St. Peter's basilica during the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing on Easter Sunday. TIZIANA FABI / AFP - Getty Images

During the address, the pope made a strong appeal for peace around the world, particularly in Ukraine and Gaza. “May the risen Christ open a path of peace for the war-torn peoples of those regions,” he said, following it with a call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, increased humanitarian aid, and the release of all hostages taken on Oct. 7.

“Let us not yield to the logic of weapons and rearming,” Francis said. “Peace is never made with arms, but with outstretched hands and open hearts.”

The pope’s Easter message traditionally focuses on world affairs, and he mentioned other flashpoints, including Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Haiti, Myanmar, Sudan, the Sahel and Horn of Africa regions, Congo and Mozambique.

In a month that has seen a terror attack in Moscow claimed by ISIS and escalating hostilities on the border of Lebanon and Israel, the pope also made an appeal to stanch the expansion of violence beyond the current theaters of war: “Let us not allow the strengthening winds of war to blow on Europe and the Mediterranean.”