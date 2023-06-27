Plane belonging Russian mercenary chief lands in Belarus, flight-tracking website shows

A plane belonging to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian mercenary leader who shook President Vladimir Putin's government by leading an armed revolt on Saturday, arrived in Belarus Tuesday, according to a flight-tracking website.

It was not immediately known if Prigozhin was on the flight.

The head of Wagner Group's whereabouts have been a mystery since he struck a deal with Putin's government that allegedly allowed him to go to neighboring Belarus in exchange for standing down rebel forces as they marched on Moscow.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed that an Embraer Legacy 600 jet with the serial number RA02795 took off from St. Petersburg shortly after 1 a.m. local time (5 p.m. ET Monday), landing in Minsk, the Belarussian capital, at an unspecified time Tuesday morning.

Yevgeny Prigozhin left the headquarters of the Southern Military District as the group pull out from the city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday. Reuters / Redux

U.S. Treasury sanctions documents from 2019 show that this plane belongs to Prigozhin, dubbed Putin’s chef, and was bought in 2018 under its previous name, M-SAAN, from a company based in the Indian Ocean nation of Seychelles. The company, Autolex, is being pursued by the U.S. government for "materially assisting" Prigozhin.

A Treasury press release warned at the time that anyone who provides landing rights or other services to the jet "run the risk of facilitating or supporting Prigozhin’s nefarious activities and may also be subject to future sanctions."

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled as undisputed dictator since 1994, is Putin's closest ally in Europe and claimed to have helped broker the deal that ended the armed mutiny.

The immediate future for Prigozhin has been a subject of much debate. His Wagner troops were on course for Moscow, the Russian capital, on Saturday in what he called a "march of justice."

By the time they retreated the rebels had already taken the major city of Rostov-on-Don and had shaken Putin's authority and sowed doubt among millions of Russians already weary from 15 months of war in Ukraine.

In a televised address Monday, Putin angrily called the rebels "traitors" who played into the hands of those who wanted to see the country "drowned in a bloody domestic strife."

Prigozhin claimed that he acted not to topple Putin’s regime but to protect Wagner from being destroyed by the Russian defense ministry.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates soon.