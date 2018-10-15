Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting a baby in the spring

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a baby in spring, the royal household announced on Monday.

"Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," Kensington Palace announced minutes after the couple got off the plane. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The news came as the couple arrived in Sydney at the start of a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. Australia is a constitutional monarchy whose head of state is the British monarch.

The two will visit cities around Australia, and Harry is scheduled to speak at the opening of the Invictus Games, which he created for wounded service personnel. They will then travel to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The duke and duchess married on May 19 at Windsor Castle. This past weekend, they attended the wedding of Harry's first cousin, Princess Eugenie, which like theirs, took place in St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

In August, Harry made an appearance on stage at a performance of Hamilton.