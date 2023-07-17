IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Russia halts wartime deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain in a blow to global food security

Moscow has complained that restrictions on shipping and insurance have hampered its exports of food and fertilizer — also critical to the international food chain.
Ukraine was one of the world's top grain producers, and the deal has helped soothe the global food crunch triggered by the conflict.
A farmer harvests wheat in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine earlier in July. Anatolii Stepanov / AFP - Getty Images
By The Associated Press

LONDON — Russia halted an unprecedented wartime deal on Monday that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Russia would suspend the Black Sea Grain Initiative until its demands to get its own agricultural shipments to the world are met — even though the country has been shipping record amounts of wheat and its fertilizers also have been flowing.

“When the part of the Black Sea deal related to Russia is implemented, Russia will immediately return to the implementation of the deal,” Peskov said. Russia has complained that restrictions on shipping and insurance have hampered its exports of food and fertilizer — also critical to the global food chain.

