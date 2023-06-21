Ukraine conference grapples with ‘years and years’ of rebuilding needs

KHARKIV, Ukraine — When she wakes up every morning, she looks for new cracks in the ceiling. She keeps track.

Svitlana Bobrysheva’s home in Ukraine’s second-largest city “continues to break,” she told NBC News this week, a result of Russian attacks that have left her country battered and in need of billions of dollars to rebuild.

International leaders and officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, met in London on Wednesday to pledge new nonmilitary aid and to urge private sector companies to help meet a reconstruction price tag the World Bank has estimated at more than $400 billion.

For Bobrysheva — whose building is so damaged that she, her husband and one of their children take turns sleeping in a tent outside — the help can’t come soon enough.

She said she's received no answer from local officials about when her home will be assessed or repaired, as Kharkiv struggles to rebuild months after Russian forces were driven out.

While Ukraine’s military pushes for more success on the battlefield, the vast scale of the effort and funding needed to ensure a post-war recovery is coming into view — through the boarded-up windows of Bobrysheva’s home and across the war-ravaged country.