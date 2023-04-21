Russian warplane accidentally bombs its own city

A Russian warplane accidentally fired a weapon into the city of Belgorod near Ukraine late on Thursday, causing an explosion and damaging buildings, Moscow's defense ministry said.

Local authorities reported a large blast in the city, which lies just across the border from Ukraine. The regional governor said two women had been injured.

“As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition,” state news agency Tass cited the defense ministry as saying.

It did not say what kind of weapon was involved.

The Su-34 is a supersonic fighter-bomber jet.