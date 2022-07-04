Scientists discover a new giant waterlily that was hiding in plain sight for 177 years

The largest waterlily species in the world has been discovered after a case of mistaken identity that saw it hide in plain sight for 177 years.

A team of scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in London revealed the finding in a study published Monday in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science, with the species of the aquatic plant named as new to science.

With leaves that can grow up to 10 feet wide and carry the distributed weight of a full-grown man, it may seem like a hard plant to overlook. But due to a lack of existing research on giant waterlilies, it took the team years of investigation to establish that a previously unidentified species had been living in Kew's herbarium all along.