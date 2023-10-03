Police in Thailand arrested a 14-year-old suspected gunman after a shooting on Tuesday at a luxury mall in the capital Bangkok that authorities said killed three people and injured four others.

Chaos erupted after reports of gunfire in the late afternoon approaching peak shopping hours at the Siam Paragon mall, among the city’s most popular shopping and leisure venues and a draw for foreign tourists.

Police said a 14-year-old suspected of being the gunman had been arrested and was being questioned. Emergency services shared an image of a police officer apprehending and handcuffing an individual lying face down on the ground and another of an officer retrieving a handgun from the floor.

Hundreds of people, including children, were earlier seen pouring out of the mall in Bangkok’s commercial heart into torrential rain, according to videos on social media verified by Reuters.