Longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Czech resort

A pedestrian suspension bridge that is the longest such construction in the world has opened at a mountain resort in the Czech Republic.

The 2,365-foot-long bridge is built at an altitude of more than 3,610 feet above sea level. It connects two ridges of the mountains and hangs up to 312 feet above the valley below.

Sky Bridge 721, as it is known, is located in the northeastern part of the country in the Kralicky Sneznik mountain range near the border with Poland, some 125 miles east of Prague.

The bridge offers unusual views for visitors who have a head for heights. Up to 500 people will be allowed to be on the bridge at any one time, although that number is halved for the first two weeks following Friday’s opening.