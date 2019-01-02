Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
By Associated Press
Six people were killed in a train accident on a bridge in Denmark on Wednesday, according to operator DSB.
Danish media reported that a tarpaulin on a freight train hit a passenger train going in the opposite direction, prompting it to brake suddenly. The passenger train had departed from the city of Odense.
The Storebaelt bridge is part of a system of bridges and a tunnel linking the the central islands of Zealand and Funen.
A severe storm made it difficult for emergency services to reach the scene, authorities said.
Denmark's TV2 showed images of a freight train the tarpaulin that covered the train torn in pieces.
Police would not immediately confirm the number of fatalities, only saying several people were killed.
Reuters contributed.