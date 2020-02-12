U.S. ready to sign peace deal if Taliban abides by promise to reduce violence

The United States and the Taliban are poised to sign a deal that would withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and launch peace talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government, multiple sources told NBC News.
But the agreement will only go ahead if the Taliban abide by a pledge to reduce violence over a seven-day period, according to a Western official, an Afghan official and two former U.S. officials briefed on the talks.
The two sides have revived the same draft agreement that came close to being signed in September, which outlines a timeline for a U.S. troop withdrawal in exchange for the Taliban agreeing to cut ties with terrorist groups and committing to sit down for peace talks with the Afghan government.
In addition, U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad also negotiated in recent months a reduction in violence deal designed to test the insurgency’s commitment to ending the war.
The troop withdrawal agreement could be announced as soon as this week and signed later this month, the sources said. Once the deal is signed, the Taliban and the Afghan government, along with other Afghan representatives, would begin peace talks. The negotiations would likely take place in Oslo, the sources said.
Afghan President Ghani said on twitter Tuesday that Secretary Pompeo informed him “notable progress” had been made in the ongoing peace talks and the Taliban’s proposal to bring “a significant and enduring reduction in violence.”
Afghan Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah also said Secretary Pompeo had expressed optimism about the discussions, noting “a reduction in violence and progress with current talks could lead to an agreement that would pave the way for intra-Afghan talks leading to durable peace.”
The State Department declined to elaborate on the Afghan leaders' comments, but a spokesperson for the agency told NBC News U.S. talks with the Taliban in Doha continue around the specifics of a reduction in violence.
It remains unclear if the Taliban are ready to negotiate a peace settlement with a government in Kabul that the insurgents have rejected as a “puppet” of the United States. The Taliban have consistently rejected taking part in elections, calling on Afghans to boycott them, and vowed to take back power by force.
But even a tentative deal will be seen as a significant feat for both sides. The war in Afghanistan is America's longest, having raged for 18 years and claimed the lives of around 2,300 troops, according to the Department of Defense.
From January 2009, when the United Nations began a systematic documentation of civilian casualties, to September, some 34,000 civilians have been killed as a result of the armed conflict.
The U.S. has 12,000 to 13,000 troops in Afghanistan, but in December three current and former U.S. officials told NBC News that the Trump administration was poised to withdraw approximately 4,000 of them.
And the road to even a tentative agreement has been a rocky one.
President Donald Trump unexpectedly called off negotiations with the Taliban on Sept. 7, ending a near-yearlong effort to broker a deal with the militant group. In explaining his decision, he cited the death of a U.S. service member who was killed in a suicide attack in Kabul just days before.
Prior to the negotiations being canceled, the U.S. and the Taliban had reached an agreement “in principle” that hinged on a phased withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country, in exchange for the Taliban agreeing to enter peace talks with the Afghan government and pledging to renounce terrorist allies, including al Qaeda.
Less than three months after declaring the talks “dead,” Trump said they were back on.
“The Taliban wants to make a deal, and we’re meeting with them,” he said, during an unannounced trip to Afghanistan in November.