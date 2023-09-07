YAHIDNE, Ukraine — Ukraine's military is making “very tangible progress” in its counteroffensive against Russian forces, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News on Thursday.
Speaking on a trip to underscore ongoing U.S. support for the country’s fight, Blinken acknowledged the challenge of keeping public attention on the conflict while rejecting concerns that American backing for Kyiv may be waning. He also placed the blame for a lack of peace talks at the door of the Kremlin.
The military campaign in Ukraine’s south and east is seen as key to shoring up allied support for the country’s cause, and after a slow start there have been positive signs.
Ukrainians “knew this was going to be a hard fight but especially over the last couple of weeks we are seeing very tangible progress,” Blinken said in an interview.
He said that he had heard a very detailed report from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had recently visited the front lines, and his military advisers.
“I think we are seeing real forward movement,” Blinken added. “But again this is going to go on. This is tough, this is hard.”
Blinken spoke during a visit to the town of Yahidne in northern Ukraine, where he toured a former elementary school where some 300 people, including children, were held prisoner for a month by Russian forces shortly after last year's invasion. The site has since been turned into a museum.
“The Russians had a lot of time in this case to prepare for the counteroffensive. They put tens of thousands of mines in places, other defensive fortifications,” he said. “The Ukrainians are working and going through it, but at the end of the day, they have a determination, they have a desire that will outmatch whatever the Russians put into this.”
Blinken, the first senior U.S. official to visit since the Ukrainian counteroffensive began three months ago, flew into Kyiv Wednesday where he met with Zelenskyy and other senior members of his government.
He later announced a new package of U.S. wartime assistance worth more than $1 billion.
This included money for munitions, military financing and humanitarian assistance, as well as tackling corruption, the State Department said. More than $200 million was allocated to anti-corruption reforms and strengthening the justice sector.
The aid package is drawn from funding already approved by Congress.
“Beyond even the equipment, beyond even the training, beyond even the resources that we’re giving them, fundamentally what they’re fighting for is what will make the difference,” Blinken said.
But the first day of his visit was marred by a Russian missile attack on a market in the eastern city of Kostiantynivka. Ukrainian officials said 17 people, including a child, were killed and 38 injured by the strike.
“These were people who were simply going shopping, trying to put food on the table,” Blinken said. “So it’s so important not to lose sight of what this means to the men and women of Ukraine.”
Kostiantynivka is close to the front lines in the east, where Ukrainian forces have been battling to seize back occupied land before winter sets in.
The Kremlin has already largely dismissed the Ukrainian counteroffensive as a failure, and the slow nature of any progress since it was launched in June has led to growing criticism from some of its closest partners about the way it is managing the war and fueled doubts about Kyiv’s ability to win a decisive military victory.
That in turn has led to sharp pushback from some Ukrainian officials, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told critics to “shut up” in a briefing to reporters last week.
Despite staunch U.S. support for Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February last year, several Republican presidential hopefuls have questioned U.S. aid, including former President Donald Trump, fueling concerns over whether Washington will still back Ukraine at the same level once the 2024 election campaign intensifies.
The U.S. government has so far provided more than $43 billion in weaponry and other military aid to Ukraine and last month President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve about $40 billion in additional spending, including $24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs.
Richard Engel reported from Ukraine, and Gabe Joselow and Henry Audtin from London.