YAHIDNE, Ukraine — Ukraine's military is making “very tangible progress” in its counteroffensive against Russian forces, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News on Thursday.

Speaking on a trip to underscore ongoing U.S. support for the country’s fight, Blinken acknowledged the challenge of keeping public attention on the conflict while rejecting concerns that American backing for Kyiv may be waning. He also placed the blame for a lack of peace talks at the door of the Kremlin.

The military campaign in Ukraine’s south and east is seen as key to shoring up allied support for the country’s cause, and after a slow start there have been positive signs.

Ukrainians “knew this was going to be a hard fight but especially over the last couple of weeks we are seeing very tangible progress,” Blinken said in an interview.

He said that he had heard a very detailed report from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had recently visited the front lines, and his military advisers.

“I think we are seeing real forward movement,” Blinken added. “But again this is going to go on. This is tough, this is hard.”

Blinken spoke during a visit to the town of Yahidne in northern Ukraine, where he toured a former elementary school where some 300 people, including children, were held prisoner for a month by Russian forces shortly after last year's invasion. The site has since been turned into a museum.

“The Russians had a lot of time in this case to prepare for the counteroffensive. They put tens of thousands of mines in places, other defensive fortifications,” he said. “The Ukrainians are working and going through it, but at the end of the day, they have a determination, they have a desire that will outmatch whatever the Russians put into this.”