Why Victor Wembanyama is the next big NBA star

PARIS — The young man who could be the next big star of American sports has left a towering reputation at home.

Victor Wembanyama has long been seen as basketball royalty in the making, with fans and experts buzzing on both sides of the Atlantic about a prospect some view as the best to enter the league since LeBron James.

The 19-year-old Frenchman — who stands at 7-foot-4 and has a wingspan of 8 feet — will almost certainly be selected as the first pick in Thursday's draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

And those who know him best like Vincent Collet, the coach of the French national team who also worked with him daily at Parisian team Metropolitans 92, are expecting even greater things once he takes his "special" talents to North America.

“When you are so tall, plus you have skills and ability to move well, which was the case, obviously, you know that this kid is special and will be something special after,” Collet told NBC News last Wednesday.