Volcano erupts in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula spewing vast ash clouds

Kamchatka Gov. Vladimir Solodov said there was no need for mass evacuation after Shiveluch erupted.

Video shows Russian villages covered in volcanic ash

By The Associated Press

MOSCOW — A volcano erupted early Tuesday on Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, spewing clouds of dust 65,600 feet into the sky and covering broad areas with ash.

The ash cloud from the eruption of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s most active volcanoes, extended more than 300 miles northwest and engulfed several villages in grey volcanic dust.

Officials closed the skies over the area to aircraft. Local authorities advised residents to stay indoors and shut schools in several affected communities. Two villages had their power supplies cut for a few hours until emergency crews restored them.

This handout photo released by the Head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district Oleg Bondarenko on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, shows volcanic ash covering the ground in Ust-Kamchatsky district after the Shiveluch volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russian far east. Shiveluch, one of Russia's most active volcanoes, erupted Tuesday, spewing clouds of ash 20 kilometers into the sky and covering broad areas with ash.
Volcanic ash covers vehicles and the ground in the Ust-Kamchatsky district after the Shiveluch volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russian far east, on Tuesday.Oleg Bondarenko via AP

Ash fell on 41,699 square miles of territory, according to the regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey. Scientists described the fallout as the biggest in nearly 60 years.

The village of Klyuchi, which is located about 30 miles from the volcano, was covered by a 3-inch layer of dust. Residents posted videos showing the ash cloud plunging the area into darkness.

Kamchatka Gov. Vladimir Solodov said there was no need for mass evacuation, but added that some residents who have health issues could be temporarily evacuated.

Shiveluch has two parts, the 10,771-foot Old Shiveluch, and the smaller, highly active Young Shiveluch.

The Kamchatka Peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 4,000 miles east of Moscow, is one of the world’s most concentrated area of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.