Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Tornadoes rip through Iowa

 

Several tornadoes tore through parts of Iowa, leaving widespread damage in Pella and Marshalltown.

advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Duck boat capsizes near Branson, Missouri; at least 17 killed

Death toll from capsized duck boat on Missouri lake rises to 17

U.S. news
Previously deported man pleads guilty in crash that killed Colts player, Uber driver

Previously deported man pleads guilty in crash that killed Colts player

U.S. news
Man found guilty in killing of Texas college student Haruka Weiser

Man found guilty in killing of UT Austin student Haruka Weiser

U.S. news
For nearly 20 years, duck boat safety recommendations have gone largely ignored

The NTSB proposed regulations for duck boats two decades ago — they were ignored

U.S. news
Child dies in Houston after being left in day care van during heat wave

Child dies in Houston after being left in day care van

U.S. news

World News

Afghan Taliban claims indirect talks are underway with U.S.

Tea, cookies and perhaps peace: Taliban claims secret talks with U.S.

EXCLUSIVE
Iran has laid groundwork for extensive cyberattacks on U.S., say officials

Officials: Iran has laid groundwork for extensive cyberattacks on U.S.

EXCLUSIVE
Israel 'nation-state' law prompts criticism around the world, including from U.S. Jewish groups

Israel 'nation-state' law sparks criticism around the world

World
Israel pounds Hamas targets in response to border attack
Video

Israel pounds Hamas targets in response to border attack

Mideast
Israel strikes Gaza after its soldiers come under fire

Israel strikes Gaza after its soldiers come under fire

DEVELOPING
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

The Special Olympics turns 50: Celebrating half a century of 'the power of compassion and encounter'

'The power of compassion and encounter': The Special Olympics turns 50

Sports

advertisement