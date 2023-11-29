Democrats look to take momentum from Virginia win into 2024 statehouse fights

On election night 2010, Jessica Post, then a junior staffer at the Democratic Legislative Leadership Committee, watched as Republicans won over 680 state legislative seats across the country and flipped 22 state legislative chambers.

Two years later, she watched Republicans make more inroads, even as former President Barack Obama claimed a second term. And in 2014, "we went into, sort of, our all-time low," Post said.

But this month, Post, who was the president of the DLCC from 2016 through 2020, watched as Democrats held on to the state Senate and took back the state House in Virginia, ensuring the party's voice in state government for the next two years — and kicking off a year of fights between Democrats and Republicans for control of state governments around the country in 2024.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Republicans have total control of the legislatures in 28 states and Democrats have total control in 19. Two states have divided chambers, including Virginia for a few more weeks, while one, Nebraska, has a nonpartisan, unicameral legislature.

"2024 is the year of the states," Post declared. "We had such success in 2022 and 2023. And such successful state legislative sessions in 2023 from these new Democratic trifectas [in Michigan and Minnesota]. Hopefully people realize that there is so much power and so much power has moved to the states."

A new target map

Hoping to build on the committee's recent success, the DLCC's goals include not only flipping state legislatures and protecting existing majorities, but also trying to break GOP legislative supermajorities in states like Georgia, Kansas, North Carolina and Wisconsin next year.

Democrats are also keen to protect their existing majorities in the Minnesota House, the Michigan House and the Pennsylvania House while targeting both chambers of the GOP-controlled Arizona and New Hampshire legislatures, as well as the Pennsylvania Senate.

On the other side of the aisle, the GOP's committee focusing on state legislative races hasn't officially outlined its 2024 targets yet, but some of the majorities Democrats hope to protect are in some of the most closely divided state chambers in the country — natural targets for the GOP next year.

In Michigan's state House, for example, Democrats have just a two-seat majority. And in the Pennsylvania House, Democrats have a one-seat majority over Republicans. In Arizona, one of the DLCC's targets, Republicans have two-seat majorities in both chambers.

Democrats credit enthusiasm for protecting abortion rights as one reason for their wins in 2022 and 2023 — and they hope the issue will propel them next year, too.