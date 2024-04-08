'Donald Trump did this': New Biden abortion ad features a woman who says she almost died because of the Texas ban

President Joe Biden's campaign released its latest abortion ad of the 2024 election hours after former President Donald Trump said he believes abortion laws should be left to the states, sidestepping the national ban that some of his supporters want.

The 60-second ad, which first aired on MSNBC Monday, focuses on Amanda Zurawski, a Texas woman who sued the state after she said she almost died from a miscarriage. In the video, Zurawski and her husband Josh discussed how they had started buying things for the baby while Amanda was pregnant, including a baby book.

"At 18 weeks, Amanda's water broke," the ad's text said. "She had a miscarriage."

As the couple continued to recount memories of the pregnancy, text on the screen read, "Because Donald Trump killed Roe v. Wade, Amanda was denied standard medical care to prevent infection, an abortion."

Doctors were forced to send Amanda home and three days later, Amanda wound up in the ICU with sepsis, according to the ad.

"She almost died twice," it said. "The infection caused so much damage, Amanda may never get pregnant again."

The ad concluded with: "Donald Trump did this" and Amanda crying in the background, with her husband consoling her.

The ad is part of a $30 million ad campaign that will air in battleground states on local broadcast and cable television, as well as on national cable, the Biden campaign said.

The campaign also said the ad will air on popular entertainment and sports programming on stations like ESPN, Comedy Central, FX, TNT and during prime-time shows such as Saturday Night Live, The Voice, American Idol, Grey's Anatomy and Abbot Elementary.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The couple told NBC News in February that they were planning to move her frozen embryos out of Texas in case the state stops providing in vitro fertilization services. The report noted that she was suing Texas after she nearly died when doctors delayed giving her a medically necessary abortion.

Biden and Democrats are hoping the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 1973 landmark ruling will benefit them at the ballot box this November, just as the key issue of reproductive rights helped the party’s candidates in the 2022 midterm elections.