Doug Burgum combines injury rehab with sprint to make second debate

The New Hampshire Home Builders Association’s Lumber and Lobster event showered North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum with applause when he entered last week after an hour-long wait, which was forced because the presidential candidate was getting an MRI of his ruptured Achilles tendon.

It’s an early preview of how Burgum’s pickup basketball injury before last week’s debate is inevitably going to continue affecting his longshot campaign, though Burgum notes the campaign has not canceled any events and does not expect to do so.

Despite some early concerns, the injury didn’t prevent him from participating in the first Republican primary debate, and Burgum was one of the last candidates in the spin room afterwards. But he faces an eight-week recovery, which Burgum said will involve “progressive casting” and putting no weight on his injured leg to start, followed by adding weight throughout the recovery process.

Doctors are not advising surgery due to the location of the tear, which Burgum said was “good news” since it means he won’t have to take a day off of the campaign trail for the procedure.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks to the media ahead of the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23, 2023. Frank Thorp V / NBC News

“We didn’t let it stop us last night,” Burgum told NBC News the day after the debate at his first campaign stop since the injury. “We’re going to let it stop us going forward.”

To get around in the meantime, Burgum said he will use a combination of crutches and a scooter, which he used on the trail for the first time today during a retail stop at MaryAnn’s Restaurant in Derry, New Hampshire. There, he said the scooter “totally beats crutches.”

“We might have to have a naming contest for that,” he told NBC News of his new scooter. “It’s very, very, very quick and speedy. I like it a lot. I can go faster than my team can keep up walking.”

And Burgum said his first thought when he got the injury wasn’t about his presidential campaign. “I hope this doesn’t get in the way of skiing,” Burgum said he mused.

Campaign spokesman Mike Schrimpf was present when Burgum suffered the injury, recalling that the governor thought he had been kicked in the back of the leg after jumping and landing.

“Everybody was like, ‘Nobody kicked you in the back of the leg,’” Schrimpf said. “He’s like, ‘Oh no.’”

According to the campaign, he was taken to a Milwaukee-area hospital and discharged the same day, but his ability to stand for two hours on stage was unclear until just hours before the debate, after Burgum completed a walk-through of the venue.

“In North Dakota, we have a phrase called ‘Cowboy Up,’” he told a crowded room at Scott Brown’s No B.S. Backyard BBQ in Rye, New Hampshire, last Friday. “If you’re injured, you know, put up, shut up, go get the job done.”

At that event, Burgum used a stool when people asked him questions and made announcements, but the governor then stood while speaking.

“He clearly could’ve kept going, but Senator Brown cut it off, “ Schrimpf said of the event, where Burgum spoke for over an hour. “So I think it shows that there’s gonna be no, you know, no slowing him down.”

The injury has even turned into a fundraising draw for the campaign.

Just hours after Burgum announced he would participate in the debate despite the injury, his campaign began selling T-shirts depicting a cartoon icon of Burgum playing basketball with an ankle boot on.

“I don’t think it is something that we wished happened,” Schrimpf said. “But he’s, you know, making lemonade out of lemons.”

Burgum’s Achilles tendon injury comes at a crucial time for the campaign.

After using a gift card giveaway to get enough donors to make both the first and second primary debates, the polling threshold Burgum faces for the second debate in late September is higher. Candidates must get 3% support in either two national polls or in one national poll and two early-state polls.

Burgum said Friday that while the campaign has met the 50,000-donor threshold, he has yet to clear the higher polling bar, which he called “clubhouse rules.”

“To get our national name recognition up, we’re going to have to bump up national TV advertising,” Burgum said at the event in Rye. “That doesn’t help us build relationships here in New Hampshire. It doesn’t help us get stuff in Iowa, but we’ll get it done.”