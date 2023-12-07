TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nikki Haley’s rise through the GOP presidential field has won her increased attention — and increased attacks from the other Republicans at Wednesday's debate, starting right away on the subject of her campaign cash.

In recent weeks, Haley has captured momentum among Republican donors who see her as the most viable alternative to former President Donald Trump, who is dominating the field in polls and has skipped all four presidential debates. That infusion of money prompted attacks from primary opponents asserting that she would be beholden to her donors, many of whom come from the financial services sector.

Most recently, Haley raised $500,000 during a New York City event packed with dozens of Wall Street executives, her biggest fundraiser to date, CNBC reported.

Megyn Kelly, one of the three debate moderators, used her first question ask Haley, “Aren’t you too tight with the banks and the billionaires?.”

“Look, we will take support from anybody we can … I have been a conservative fighter all my life,” Haley responded. “I was a tea party candidate when I became governor. We opposed every single corporate bailout we possibly could.”

“When it comes to these corporate people, these corporate people that want to suddenly support us, we will take it,” Haley added. “Sometimes they agree with me, sometimes they do not.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, who has tried to get a leg up by attacking Haley in past debates, took the bait, noting that Haley's net worth has increased dramatically after she resigned as the Trump administration’s ambassador to the United Nations in 2018. She then took on roles including a position on the board of Boeing, which received financial benefit from Haley when she was governor of South Carolina.

“You were bankrupt when you left the U.N. and you became a military contractor, you actually sat on the board of Boeing, whose back you scratched for a very long time [as governor],” Ramaswamy said. “Now you’re a multimillionaire. That does not add up.”

Later in the debate, Ramaswamy held up a notepad with "Nikki = corrupt" scrawled across the page in large letters, while calling her a "puppet master" for her donors.