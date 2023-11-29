Mark Cuban says he has 'no plans to run' for the White House in 2024

Mark Cuban, the billionaire businessman and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, said Wednesday that he still has “no plans” to run for president in 2024.

In July, Cuban said he was not considering a 2024 presidential bid as a third party candidate amid efforts by No Labels to form a bipartisan presidential ticket. In an email to NBC News, Cuban at the time said “my family would disown me” if he ran for president.

Asked on Wednesday if there had been a change in his considerations on whether to run, Cuban said in an email to NBC News: “No plans to run.”

Speculation online over a potential Cuban White House run mounted this week after he announced that he plans to leave ABC’s “Shark Tank” next year after its 16th season, as well as amid reports that he plans to sell his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks for $3.5 billion. Cuban has served as one of the “sharks” of “Shark Tank” for the past 15 seasons, and he purchased the Mavericks in 2000.

Cuban in 2020 had publicly floated an independent run for president. He confirmed in July that he engaged in past conversations with No Labels, the bipartisan group seeking ballot access for a third-party presidential candidate next year in all 50 states. However, the group’s founder, Nancy Jacobson, told NBC News that deliberations over potential candidates are “not something we spend a lot of time at.”

No Labels is expected to hold a convention in Dallas in April, with the intention of selecting a Democrat and a Republican to potentially run as a ticket against the two major parties’ presidential contenders.