Nikki Haley’s newest TV ad takes aim at Trump in South Carolina

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s campaign is out with a new ad airing in South Carolina TV markets starting Tuesday.

The 30-second spot, titled “Blessed” and shared first with NBC News, takes direct aim at former President Donald Trump.

A narrator states “chaos follows” Trump, echoing a line frequently used by Haley on the campaign trail.

“Chaos follows him,” Haley said at a town hall Monday in Aiken, S.C. “And we can’t be a country in disarray in a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos. We won’t survive it.”

The new TV ad also takes aim at the former president’s age, stating “he’s getting older.” Haley at recent town hall events mentions America needs a “new generational leader” rather than “two 80-year-olds running for President.”

The spot then pivots to highlight Haley’s record, stating she “took on the establishment in Columbia,” referring to her time as South Carolina governor, and “took on the world’s dictators” while at the U.N.

“It’s no secret that Donald Trump is not the same candidate he was eight years ago,” said Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas. “And his tirades and temper tantrums are more frequent and more unhinged.”

The ad is part of a previously announced media buy, which the campaign said would total $4 million in South Carolina ahead of the Feb. 24 GOP primary. The campaign has already aired $1.7 million in South Carolina ads since the New Hampshire primary.