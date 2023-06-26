Ron DeSantis vows to send the military to block drugs from reaching Mexican ports

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday released the first formal policy of his presidential campaign, a slew of immigration-related proposals his team labeled “No Excuses”— a reference to what it sees as a failure by former President Donald Trump to deliver on his promises.

The rollout comes as DeSantis leans into immigration as a way to hit Trump from the right — while simultaneously criticizing President Joe Biden’s policies. On Sunday night, DeSantis also toured the Texas border, where he has authorized that 1,100 members of Florida law enforcement and National Guard be sent.

DeSantis, who’s trailing Trump in national polls by wide margins, is promising to send Navy and Coast Guard resources to block fentanyl-related Chinese precursor chemicals from reaching Mexican ports, "if the Mexican government drags its feet" in assisting. The U.S. has never taken this action before.

He insists he’ll work with Panama to “close” the Darien Gap — a lawless stretch of jungle where migrants from Central America make the dangerous trek to the U.S.

A common refrain among Republicans for years, DeSantis also said he’ll end what’s known as “catch and release” — the process in which migrants are released in the U.S. while they await their asylum proceedings — and reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which President Joe Biden’s administration ended.

DeSantis also wants to increase pay for Border Patrol agents to increase recruiting, with the aim of hiring former military members and police officers at U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He plans to end birthright citizenship — the policy under which children of undocumented immigrants who are born in the U.S. automatically become U.S. citizens.

DeSantis said he’ll strengthen penalties for human trafficking and cease funding for nongovernmental organizations “that encourage mass migration.” His administration would also sanction and restrict visas from countries that do not accept deportees, as well as declare Mexican drug cartels Transnational Criminal Organizations.

After Florida passed a sweeping immigration bill last month that goes into effect July 1, and tightened E-verify requirements for businesses with more than 25 employees, DeSantis said he plans to do the same at the federal level.

Unlike Trump, he does not say that Mexico will pay for the border wall. Instead, his campaign claims DeSantis “will use every dollar available to him as President and every dollar he can squeeze out of Congress to get it done.” DeSantis also said he will tax remittances from undocumented immigrants, with exemptions for U.S. citizens and lawfully present foreign nationals.

The policy rollout comes as Republicans seek to make immigration a major issue in the GOP primary race. Over the last few months, Trump has mentioned sending “special forces” and using “cyber warfare” to target cartel leaders if he’s re-elected president. More Republican lawmakers are rallying around the idea of using military force to battle Mexican cartels. Both House members and senators have filed legislation to label some cartels foreign terrorist organizations.

On Friday, the Justice Department announced charges against China-based chemical manufacturing companies and executives, saying the Drug Enforcement Administration had seized more than 200 kilograms of fentanyl-related precursor chemicals during the investigation, a quantity that could contain enough deadly doses to kill 25 million Americans.

In response to DeSantis’ policy rollout Monday, the Trump campaign highlighted its own immigration plans, which include issuing an executive order to end birthright citizenship, build more of the border wall, reimplement Title 42 and shift law enforcement officers to immigration enforcement. The Trump campaign also said the former president plans to “carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history” and deploy the U.S. Navy to impose a full embargo on the drug cartels.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller tweeted that DeSantis is the “Fisher Price version of President Trump” when it comes to immigration, using an image from a 2018 DeSantis campaign ad in which he’s playing blocks with his daughter to show his support for Trump and his push to build the border wall.