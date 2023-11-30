Before Trump, a low-profile congressman named Ron DeSantis sought a 'Muslim travel ban'

In 2017, President Donald Trump triggered national outrage for implementing a so-called Muslim travel ban, blocking U.S. admissions for travelers from predominantly Muslim countries. The move prompted widespread protests and legal challenges, and Joe Biden rescinded it in one of his first actions as president.

But even before Trump suggested such a ban, a low-profile congressman named Ron DeSantis quietly introduced what amounted to an early version of that travel order.

On Dec. 1, 2015, DeSantis — now the governor of Florida and a Republican presidential candidate — introduced the Terrorist Refugee Infiltration Prevention Act, which would have blocked entry of refugees from certain countries “if the alien is a national of, has habitually resided in, or is claiming refugee status due to events in any country containing terrorist-controlled territory.”

The countries outlined in the bill, which never got out of committee, were Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It was introduced not long after President Barack Obama agreed to resettle 10,000 Syrians amid a humanitarian crisis in that country. That rankled a number of Republicans, who said the policy brought too many risks.

“You do not bring refugees into the country if there’s a chance that they will be terrorists who will attack the American people,” DeSantis said at the time.

That history is prescient today as DeSantis seeks the GOP presidential nomination amid turmoil in the Middle East. He has already said he would not accept refugees from Gaza into the U.S., and Muslim groups warn that he is no different from Trump when it comes to his policies toward majority-Muslim countries. Those policies, they say, damage relations at home and further fuel the potential for threats and violence already targeted at the community.

“People are worried; they’re concerned,” said Wa’el Alzayat, the CEO of Emgage, a Muslim civic engagement and advocacy group. “People like Trump and DeSantis and MAGA Republicans continue to inflame the situation.”

Trump, the far-and-away front-runner in the Republican presidential race, has said he will seek to reimpose his travel ban — which Biden overturned after the Supreme Court upheld it — and would expand it to include refugees from Gaza.