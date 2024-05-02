Trump again won't commit to accepting the presidential election results

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday wouldn’t commit to accepting the 2024 presidential election results — echoing comments he made during the 2020 election campaign.

“If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that,” Trump said Wednesday in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee also repeated his false claim that he beat Joe Biden in Wisconsin in the 2020 election.

“If you go back and look at all of the things that had been found out, it showed that I won the election in Wisconsin,” Trump told the Journal Sentinel. “It also showed I won the election in other locations.”

At a CNN town hall event last year, Trump also refused to commit to accepting the results.

In recent interviews with Time magazine, Trump said that while he didn't think there would be political violence if he wins this year's contest against Biden, "It always depends on the fairness of an election.”

“We’re way ahead," Trump said before repeating his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen. "I don’t think they’ll be able to do the things that they did the last time, which were horrible. Absolutely horrible. So many, so many different things they did, which were in total violation of what was supposed to be happening. And you know that and everybody knows that. We can recite them, go down a list that would be an arm’s long. But I don’t think we’re going to have that. I think we’re going to win. And if we don’t win, you know, it depends. It always depends on the fairness of an election.”

At a rally in Freehand, Michigan, on Wednesday, Trump announced a joint effort with the Republican National Committee, dubbed “Protect the Vote,” which he described as an effort to “ensure what happened in 2020 will never happen again.”

“We’re not going to allow it to happen,” Trump said.

Trump’s campaign and the RNC last month also vowed to deploy 100,000 volunteers and attorneys to battleground states to monitor early voting, mail-in ballots, Election Day voting and any recounts, part of an effort they described as “protecting the vote and ensure a big win” in November.