Capitol Police watchdog says agency hasn't improved enough since Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — Michael Bolton, the inspector general of the U.S. Capitol Police, told Congress Tuesday that the agency has not done enough to improve its activities in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Bolton is testifying at a Senate Rules Committee hearing about Capitol Police’s efforts to revamp their procedures. He said that “out of 200 security enhancements the department provided to the inspector general, only 61 of those items have supporting documentation to support that those enhancements have occurred."

Some of the enhancements that have been implemented, he said, include intelligence briefings provided to rank and file officers and department leadership.

“The department still lacks the overall training infrastructure to meet the needs of the department, the level of Intelligence gathering and expertise needed, and an overall cultural change needed to move the department into a protective agency as opposed to a traditional police department,” Bolton said.

Bolton said that “much work still needs to be addressed” across many elements of Capitol Police in order to shift it from being a traditional police department to a protective agency following Jan. 6. He said that Capitol Police "lacks the infrastructure for training, the intelligence gathering and expertise that’s needed to prevent future attacks and an overall cultural change.”

Bolton said his office plans to release a final report about Capitol Police in relation to Jan. 6 in the next few days.

The hearing will focus on the inspector general's multiple reports after the Jan. 6 attack. Senators are expected to ask how many of the reforms and changes recommended by Bolton and the committee in the wake of the attack have been implemented.

“We're going to go over the Inspector General's report and the recommendations that were made and the progress that's been made and questions that are still out there,” Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told NBC News, “Things that need to be done and the same with our report. And, you know, there has been progress. We hired a new police chief … some new changes have been put in place, but there's still more work to be done.”

Klobuchar said this hearing will be the first the committee will do in this series, and it will hold another next month, which will feature testimony from Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger.

Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the riot has been escalating its investigation into the riot. Marc Short, who was chief of staff to then-Vice President Mike Pence, is cooperating with the committee, two people familiar with the panel's activities told NBC News.