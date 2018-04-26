Democrats excoriate EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt over lavish spending

Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Thursday excoriated EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt for recent revelations of ethical lapses and excessive spending as the embattled chief hangs on to his job.
Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce committee, called Pruitt an "embarrassment to President Trump" and said that if he were president, "I'd just get rid of you."
Pallone also said he was confident that further investigations into the reports of lavish trips and pricey office purchases will "affirm what I’ve come to believe is true: that you are unfit to hold public office and undeserving of the public trust."
Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee overseeing the agency at a hearing on its 2019 budget request, also slammed Pruitt for demonstrating "a lack of respect for American taxpayers." In a later exchange, Tonko grilled Pruitt about significant raises that were given to two EPA employees who came with him to Washington from Oklahoma over White House objections.
Pruitt had said in a previous TV interview that he was unaware of those raises, but backtracked Thursday when he acknowledged that he had authorized his chief of staff to sign documents for those raises. Pruitt, however, said that he was "not aware" of the amount or that he was bypassing certain procedures.
"Well then, I’m concerned that you have no idea what is going on in your name at your agency," Tonko said.
Breaking News Emails
In his opening statement, Pruitt generally addressed some of the allegations he faces and said that he has "nothing to hide" in how he has led the EPA. He added that much of what has been said about him has been "half-truths or stories that have been so twisted that they do not resemble reality."
Pallone asked about reports that Pruitt retaliated against staffers who questions his decisions by reassigning them to other positions. Pruitt said, "I don't ever recall a conversation to that end."
Support for Pruitt on Capitol Hill has been waning in recent days, with even a few congressional Republicans joining Democrats in calling for his resignation.
Pruitt has faced a wave of revelations this month about his spending, including that the EPA spent millions of dollars on a 20-member full-time security detail to protect him. He also put a $43,000 soundproof telephone booth in his office, according to the Government Accountability Office. And late last month, it became known that Pruitt paid only $50 a night to stay in a Capitol Hill condo with connections to a Washington-based lobbyist who works at a firm that represents fossil fuel companies.
At the hearing Thursday, Pruitt claimed that there have been two ethics reviews about the condo lease and insisted that it "met market rates." Regarding the phone booth in his office, Pruitt said that he never expressed that $43,000 was "appropriate," but rejected the finding from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) that the purchase violated federal law.
While some Republicans on the panel expressed interest in questioning Pruitt about the allegations, some Republicans defended him. Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Ohio, said that it's "shameful" that the hearing had turned into a "personal attack" against Pruitt, while Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, said that Pruitt is not the "first person to be a victim" of Washington politics.