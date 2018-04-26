Democrats excoriate EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt over lavish spending

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Thursday excoriated EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt for recent revelations of ethical lapses and excessive spending as the embattled chief hangs on to his job.

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce committee, called Pruitt an "embarrassment to President Trump" and said that if he were president, "I'd just get rid of you."

Pallone also said he was confident that further investigations into the reports of lavish trips and pricey office purchases will "affirm what I’ve come to believe is true: that you are unfit to hold public office and undeserving of the public trust."

Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee overseeing the agency at a hearing on its 2019 budget request, also slammed Pruitt for demonstrating "a lack of respect for American taxpayers." In a later exchange, Tonko grilled Pruitt about significant raises that were given to two EPA employees who came with him to Washington from Oklahoma over White House objections.

Pruitt had said in a previous TV interview that he was unaware of those raises, but backtracked Thursday when he acknowledged that he had authorized his chief of staff to sign documents for those raises. Pruitt, however, said that he was "not aware" of the amount or that he was bypassing certain procedures.

"Well then, I’m concerned that you have no idea what is going on in your name at your agency," Tonko said.