AG Garland could face questions on classified documents and Covid origins in annual congressional testimony

Attorney General Merrick Garland's appearance Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee could grow heated as lawmakers are expected to quiz him on the special counsel inquiries into classified documents, the origin of Covid and school boards.

Garland is expected to start and end his remarks by praising the employees of the Department of Justice, a DOJ spokesperson said, a response to criticism that the sprawling agency has politicized its enforcement of the law.

Garland will speak to the DOJ’s accomplishments under his tenure to uphold the rule of law, keep the country safe and protect civil rights, the spokesperson said. These include combatting the rise of violent crime and hate crimes, working with Ukrainian partners in defense of democracy, and protecting reproductive freedom.

“Every day, the 115,000 employees of the Justice Department work tirelessly to fulfill our mission: to uphold the rule of law, to keep our country safe, and to protect civil rights. Every day, our FBI, ATF and DEA agents, and our Deputy U.S. Marshals put their lives on the line to disrupt threats and respond to crises,” an excerpt of Garland’s testimony says.

“Every day, Department employees counter complex threats to our national security,” the excerpt continues. “They fiercely protect the civil rights of our citizens. They pursue accountability for environmental harms. They prosecute crimes that victimize workers, consumers, and taxpayers. They defend our country’s democratic institutions. And every day, in everything we do, the employees of the Justice Department adhere to and uphold the rule of law that is the foundation of our system of government.”

Garland is expected to face a range of questions.

“Where do we start? You know, that’s not any reflection on his service, but just the jurisdiction he has,” chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said there’s a “wide field” of questions he has but that “the politicization” of the DOJ is a top priority.

The hearing comes a day after FBI Director Chris Wray told Fox News that the agency believes that Covid probably originated from a “potential lab incident” in Wuhan but that the Chinese government has essentially interfered with the ongoing probe. Wray’s remarks were issued after the U.S. Energy Department concluded with “low confidence” that the Covid pandemic “likely” originated from a laboratory leak in Wuhan, according to a classified report delivered to key lawmakers on the House and Senate Intelligence committees.

Other matters that have drawn scrutiny include Garland’s handling of separate special counsel investigations into classified documents linked to former President Donald Trump and Biden, as well as the Biden administration’s handling of local school board meetings across the country that have intensified and grown violent in recent years, especially since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Justice Department said on Wednesday that it has begun to turn over documents to the House Oversight committee regarding school board meetings.