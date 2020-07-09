WASHINGTON -- Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Congress Thursday that the Trump administration was "perhaps not" doing "as much as we could or should" to deter Russia and other foreign powers from providing weapons and support to America's enemies in Afghanistan.

Questioned at a House Armed Services hearing about the long history of Russia's support for the Taliban, Milley said Russia was among many U.S. adversaries that for years have been providing "training, money, weapons, propaganda…and a lot of other things," to the Taliban and the Haqqani network.

The military has responded to that on the ground, he said, but "the issue is higher than that. The issue is at the strategic level. What should or could we be doing at the strategic level?"

The key question, Milley said, was whether there are sanctions that should be imposed, diplomatic protests lodged, phone calls made or other pressure brought to bear.

"I can tell you that some of that is done. Are we doing as much as we could or should? Perhaps not. Not only to the Russians, but to others. But a lot of it is being done. Some of it's quiet, Some of it's not so quiet."

Both Milley and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who also testified at the hearing, said the military was looking into the intelligence that the Russians had offered payments to the Taliban as an incentive to kill Americans, but both said military intelligence agencies had cast doubt on those reports, and they had seen no indication that any American was killed as a result of a so-called bounty program.

However, they acknowledged that Russia had been supporting the Taliban for years, and Milley's comment was a remarkable acknowledgement that the US has not pushed back as hard as it could. It's unclear whether President Trump has ever raised the issue in his man y conversations with Russian president Vladimir Putin.