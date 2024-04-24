GOP senator bashes Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'She is dragging our brand down'

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., went after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Tuesday, saying that Greene was a threat to the Republican Party and was "dragging our brand down."

"I think she's uninformed. She is a total waste of time," Tillis said in a recording reported by CNN and aired Tuesday evening.

"She is a horrible leader. She is dragging our brand down. She — not the Democrats — are the biggest risk to us getting back to a majority," the senator added.

Tillis' comments come after Greene has criticized the House's move to pass a long-stalled foreign aid bill. The $95 billion bill, which was passed by the Senate on Tuesday and signed by President Joe Biden on Wednesday, includes aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan as well as provisions that could bring about a national ban on the popular video-sharing app TikTok.

The package sets aside $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, $26 billion for Israel and humanitarian relief in Gaza. An additional $8 billion would go toward security in Taiwan and around the Indo-Pacific. The new legislation would also give TikTok's Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, nine months to sell the platform or be banned in the U.S., a time frame that Biden could extend to a year.

Greene has adamantly opposed further aid to Ukraine, calling Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., a "traitor to our country" after the House passed the bill and introducing a motion to oust him as speaker for his role in advancing the funding.

"Mike Johnson betrayed America once again," Greene wrote in a post on X following the House's passage of the aid on Saturday.

"House Republicans and the American people would be stronger without his disloyalty and betrayal of his principles," Greene continued. "We need a new Speaker of the House!"

Greene had also criticized her GOP colleagues, writing on X, "Here are the 139 Republicans who just voted against my amendment to strip every penny of your tax dollars from Mike Johnson’s $61 BILLION Ukraine war spending bill."

Johnson on Saturday said: "I’ve done here what I believe to be the right thing, and that is to allow the House to work its will. And as I’ve said, you do the right thing, and you let the chips fall where they may, and I’ll continue to do that.”