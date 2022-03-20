Jan. 6 panel will reveal new information on the attack, Cheney says

WASHINGTON — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will reveal new details and may make new recommendations on legislation and criminal penalties for officials who failed to carry out their duties, said Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

"Our first priority is to make recommendations," Cheney, one of two Republicans on the nine-person select committee, said on "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "We’re looking at things like do we need additional enhanced criminal penalties for the kind of supreme dereliction of duty that you saw with President [Donald] Trump when he refused to tell the mob to go home after he had provoked that attack on the Capitol.

"So there will be legislative recommendations and there certainly will be new information."

The committee, which has been interviewing witnesses over the past several months, is expected to hold hearings later this spring.

Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., the other Republican on the committee, were among the 10 members of the GOP who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the attack.

Cheney said being on the committee has only reinforced her concerns for what happened that day.

“I have not learned a single thing since I have been on this committee that has made me less concerned or less worried about the gravity of the situation and the actions that President Trump took and also refused to take when the attack was underway," she said.