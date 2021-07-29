Justices Ginsburg, O'Connor could be honored with Capitol statues

Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor would be honored with statues at the Capitol if an effort spearheaded by a bipartisan group of women senators is successful.

O’Connor, a conservative, and Ginsburg, a liberal, were the first and second female Supreme Court justices, respectively. Ginsburg rose to the level of icon status for many feminists before her death in 2020.

The Capitol currently displays 14 statues of women alongside 252 sculptures of men, according to a news release announcing the new legislation.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz, introduced the legislation on Thursday, joined by 17 co-sponsors, including several male senators.

“The Capitol is our most recognizable symbol of Democracy, a place where people from across our country have their voices represented and heard,” Klobuchar said. “It is only fitting that we honor their remarkable lives and service to our country by establishing statues in the Capitol.”

Other senators highlighted the legacy of the two justices in equal citizenship rights and the legal profession.

“Their leadership has made a difference for women and families for generations to come,” Murkowski said.

In the House, members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus and Bipartisan Women’s Caucus also introduced a version of the bill on Thursday.

The Bipartisan Women’s Caucus said in the press release that statues of Ginsburg and O’Connor in the Capitol would serve as “reminder that a woman’s place is everywhere,” adding that they owe the two justices “a huge debt of gratitude.”