Koch organization won't support GOP Senate candidate Cramer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The primary political arm of the conservative Koch network announced at a semiannual donor conference here Monday that the organization will not support North Dakota Republican Senate candidate Kevin Cramer this fall, saying that his record on issues like the farm bill and government spending run counter to the network’s positions.

“We are raising the bar,” Tim Phillips, president of the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity, told donors Monday morning. “If this were 2016 or ‘14, we would have likely just gone ahead and endorsed him, but we are raising the bar.”

Cramer is trying to unseat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in one of the Republican Party’s prime opportunities to pick up seats to protect its Senate majority this fall.

The organization, which expects to spend $300-$400 million on politics and policy priorities in the 2018 cycle, announced this weekend that it will no longer blindly support Republicans.

Cramer is not the only Republican candidate that the Koch network has yet to endorse. Of the ten states Democrats must defend in GOP-leaning states, the organization has only engaged in four: Wisconsin, Missouri, Florida and Tennessee.

Missing from the list are Indiana, Montana, West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Also not on the list, 99 days before the elections, is Nevada where Republican Sen. Dean Heller is trying to keep his seat in a state that Hillary Clinton won.

The organization's patron, Charles Koch, told reporters Sunday that he “regrets” supporting some Republicans in the past who have not followed through on stated policy positions, adding that he would be willing to support Democrats if they fall in line with the Koch mission of a smaller government with fewer regulations.

They are particularly focused on candidates’ votes and positions on trade, immigration, spending and criminal justice reform.