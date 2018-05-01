Mitch McConnell cancels most of Senate's annual August recess

"Senators should expect to remain in session in August to pass legislation, including appropriations bills, and to make additional progress on the president’s nominees," McConnell said in a statement.

The cancellation of August recess in the upper chamber is bad news for red state Democrats facing tough re-election fights, as they'll be stuck in Washington instead of hitting the campaign trail.

Senators are still scheduled to be back home in their states for a week-long break the first week in August before returning for the rest of the month. The House is scheduled to be on recess for the entire month.

McConnell's office listed the following legislative priorities for August: Voting on an annual defense policy bill, appropriations bills, a water infrastructure measure, the farm bill, opioid bills, flood insurance, a Coast Guard bill and a reauthorization for the Federal Aviation Administration.

"The list is not all-inclusive, but should give you a flavor of the significant workload that the Senate will work through, continuing the streak of accomplishments," his office said.

Canceling August recess is rare for Congress, though McConnell delayed the start of it by two weeks last year in order to make more time for the Obamacare repeal effort, which was ultimately doomed.