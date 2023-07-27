A new bipartisan bill aims to increase access to fentanyl test strips amid overdose deaths

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is working to address the staggering number of opioid overdoses nationwide, with two-thirds of drug overdose deaths last year caused by synthetic opioids like fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Thursday, Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Chris Coons, D-Del., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., introduced legislation aimed at expanding access to fentanyl test strips. The bill, first obtained by NBC News, would clarify the federal drug paraphernalia statute to exclude the test strips, potentially life-saving tools that remain criminalized in many states.

“This legislation would help prevent deaths due to fentanyl poisoning by giving people the tools to identify it, and I urge my colleagues to pass it without delay,” Cornyn said. His home state of Texas has experienced some of the nation’s worst fentanyl overdoses, skyrocketing nearly 600% over the last year, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services.

The Fentanyl Safe Testing and Overdose Prevention Act would also apply to xylazine test strips, a powerful animal tranquilizer approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration only for veterinary use. Officials have warned the public about the sedative, found to be mixed with fentanyl across several states — creating a deadly drug cocktail.

Within minutes, test strips can help users identify whether drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine or heroin contain traces of fentanyl or xylazine before they are consumed. This month, Florida became the most recent state to decriminalize the paper tests, in a bid to reduce growing overdose deaths.

This summer, Delaware began distributing new test strips to identify both substances after the state decriminalized the strips in 2021. “The fentanyl and xylazine crisis is inflicting unspeakable harm on communities in Delaware and across America. We must promote the use of tools that can prevent unnecessary tragedies,” Coons said.

Critics argue that testing for fentanyl could enable drug use, but proponents equate the strips with Narcan, a widely accepted medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.

Cotton said the bill by itself won’t solve the drug crisis, “but it will help prevent overdoses by people who didn’t realize fentanyl was in the drugs they took.”

A bipartisan duo of House lawmakers, Reps. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and Lance Gooden, R-Texas., unveiled a similar measure in May. As a member of the Texas legislature last year, Crockett pushed to remove criminal penalties for possessing drug paraphernalia, including fentanyl test strips, which are criminalized under state law. Despite support from both sides of the aisle and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who reversed his opposition to the test strips, the bill failed to make its way through the full legislature for consideration after overwhelmingly passing in the House.

The bills from Congress aim to clarify existing federal law, and supporters hope that if passed, it would send a signal to states who are wary of decriminalizing the test strips.

“There is more than one way to decrease the number of people dying from fentanyl,” Cassidy said in a news release. “This is one of them. Let’s use every tool that we have.”