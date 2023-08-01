Sen. Katie Britt recovering after 'a sudden onset of numbness' in her face

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., said she was admitted to a hospital over the weekend after experiencing symptoms that doctors attributed to nerve swelling likely caused by a post-viral infection.

"While with my family in Montgomery this past weekend, I experienced a sudden onset of numbness in my face," Britt said in a statement Monday, adding that she was admitted to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama, for evaluation. Doctors determined that my symptoms were a result of swelling of a facial nerve, most likely caused by a post-viral infection.

The senator said she is now receiving outpatient care. The condition, she said, is not life threatening, but her recovery “could take several weeks.”

“I am grateful for the medical professionals providing excellent care, and my family and I are deeply grateful for your prayers,” Britt said.

The 41-year-old lawmaker is the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate and the first female senator from Alabama.

Britt served as a top aide to then-Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., before running for his seat after chose not to seek re-election. She defeated former Republican Rep. Mo Brooks in a primary runoff for the Senate seat last year and went on to easily defeat her Democratic opponent, Will Boyd, in the general election.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Britt late in the primary race after souring on Brooks for expressing a desire to move on from the 2020 election, which Trump continued to claim he won.