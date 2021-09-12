Sen. Manchin casts doubt on reconciliation deal by Pelosi's Sept. 27 deadline

WASHINGTON— A budget reconciliation package is not likely to pass Congress by Sept. 27, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, said on Sunday.

"There's no way we can get this done by the 27th if we do our jobs," said Manchin on CNN's "State of the Union." He added the differences are too big right now.

"It makes no sense at all," he said.

Earlier this month, Manchin came out against a $3.5 trillion budget bill, throwing cold water on one of President Joe Biden's top legislative ambitions, a warning to Democrats, who have no path to passing a multitrillion-dollar budget bill without his vote in a Senate that is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats.

Writing in the Wall Street Journal opinion section, Manchin called on his party to hit "a strategic pause" on the legislation, rejecting the idea of "artificial political deadlines" to advance it.

Manchin said in an interview with "Meet the Press" on Sunday there isn't a reason to rush to meet the deadline.

"I'm just saying that we should be looking at everything and we're not. And that we don't have the need to rush into this and get it done within one week because there's some deadline we're meeting, or someone's going to fall through the cracks," said Manchin.

His reasoning for a pause, he explains, is due to all of the unknowns right now with the ongoing Covid pandemic, "inflation is still very high and rampant, and then on top of that, the geopolitical unrest that we have going on, we might be challenged there."

When asked if he'd be okay with being the lone "no" vote on President Joe Biden's economic agenda, Manchin replied he doesn't think he is the only senator against it, but did not go into further details.

"I’ve said this, if I can't go home and explain it, I can’t vote for it," said Manchin, referring to his home state of West Virginia. "I can’t explain what we’re doing now."