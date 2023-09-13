Sen. Mitt Romney says he will not run for re-election in 2024

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee and outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, will not run for re-election next year, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Romney, 76, has served in the Senate since 2019 and previously was the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007. He was the GOP's presidential nominee in 2012, losing to President Barack Obama who won re-election.

The Utah senator, whose six-year term expires in January 2025, has been one of the most prominent Republicans to speak out against Trump. He expressed concern about Trump when he first ran for president in 2016 and was fiercely critical of him during his four years in office.

Notably, he was the only Senate Republican to join Democrats and vote to convict Trump during the first Senate impeachment trial in 2020.