Speaker Mike Johnson invites Biden to deliver State of the Union on March 7

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Mike Johnson has invited President Joe Biden to deliver his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on March 7.

"In this moment of great challenge for our country, it is my solemn duty to extend this invitation for you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Thursday, March 7, 2024, so that you may fulfill your obligation under the U.S. Constitution to report on the state of our union," Johnson wrote in a letter to the president that he posted on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

The speech will fall two days after the Super Tuesday vote in the presidential primary when more than a dozen states will cast ballots in the nominating contest. With minimal opposition in the primary, Biden is expected to be close to formally securing the nomination for re-election by that point.