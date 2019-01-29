Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 29, 2019, 8:02 PM GMT By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — Stacey Abrams, the former minority leader of Georgia’s House of Representatives, will deliver the official Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to Congress next week.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., confirmed the decision to invite Abrams to deliver the address at a press conference Tuesday.

“Three weeks ago, I called Stacey Abrams and asked her to deliver the response to the State of the Union. I was very delighted when she agreed,” said Schumer.

Abrams is “a great spokesperson” and “an incredible leader,” he added.

“She has lead the charge for voting rights, which is at the root of just about everything else. And she really has — if you look at her background, she knows what working people, middle-class people go through,” he added.

Abrams, 45, lost a tight gubernatorial race in Georgia last November and would have been the first female black governor in the country.

Trump will deliver his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday after Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., delayed the speech, originally scheduled for Jan. 29, until the partial government shutdown was over and the government was reopened, which occurred on Friday.

Trump accepted Pelosi’s invitation Monday to deliver his address on Feb. 5.