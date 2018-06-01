Trump on defense as Congress pushes back on tariffs oversight

But the president’s pressure campaign appears to be having an impact. Even though six Republicans have already signed on to Corker’s measure, many Republicans on Capitol Hill who express concern about tariffs are hesitant to legislate oversight of the president.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said that he has not yet decided whether he’d support Corker’s proposal.

“I still believe that the president is too smart to get us into a trade war and that this is all horse trading. And I think he deserves some latitude in terms of doing that,” Kennedy said. “Now, if there comes a time that I realize it’s not just horse trading and he’s serious about starting a trade war, then I reserve the right to reconsider.”

After Trump's meeting with Republicans at the White House Tuesday to discuss trade, Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., who is opposed to tariffs, said that he now understands the president’s process.

“We had really an open and honest conversation about trade, foreign relations, military and so forth and that’s what this is coming to — you just can’t deal with trade in a silo. You have to deal with it in a comprehensive way, and I think that’s what Trump’s trying to do,” Perdue said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was also meeting with the president Wednesday to get a better understanding of what Trump’s endgame is with tariffs. Senators speculate that it’s an effort to get better bilateral trade agreements or that it’s an attempt to raise pressure for a renegotiated NAFTA. They also say that China’s influence in North Korea plays a role in the president's thinking on the trade disputes.

“We want to tell the president we want to have his back in getting a better deal, but — give us an idea what a better deal looks like,” Graham said.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is siding with Corker, calling the “modest” congressional oversight he's proposing “welcome and long overdue.”

“The constitutional authority of the Congress to ‘regulate foreign trade’ and its oversight of tariff policy is unambiguous," said Neil Bradley, Chamber of Commerce executive vice president.