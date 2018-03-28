Vulnerable Senate Democrats feel the heat from 2020 hopefuls

Aides grumbled and senators took their complaints to Schumer, who confronted Warren during a weekly leadership meeting in his office, according to multiple sources familiar with the exchange. Warren defended herself, telling Schumer and the other members present that it was an issue she has dedicated her career to fighting and that they weren’t paying attention if they didn’t know she’d fight the regulatory rollback, those sources said.

Critics say that calling out Democrats by name, however, goes too far.

“Everybody can have disagreements about policy but to make it personal takes it to a new level,” one Democratic aide who works for a member up for re-election said.

Some worry about the reverberations of Warren’s attacks. She has a massive progressive following that has been building since the 2008 financial crisis largely because of her willingness to fight Wall Street.

“This is super freaking real,” a Democratic strategist who used to work in the Senate said of the tensions in the party. “(Sen.) Tester is pissed at Warren over what happened on banking.”

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., is running for re-election in a state Trump won by more than 20 points. He has a Republican challenger and after the banking fight, a Green Party candidate entered the race, challenging him from the left.

Tester, however, downplayed any anger or friction within the party.

“Things happen through the process. One day your enemy in the next day is going to be your friend,” he told NBC News.

While the banking bill was the most recent, it isn’t the only policy battle that has pitted moderate midterm Democrats with the presidential liberals.

Senator Bernie Sanders greets students gathering outside the U.S. Capitol as part of a nationwide walk-out of classes to demand stricter gun laws on March 14. Jim Bourg / Reuters

Democrats are angry because they believe that a staffer for Sen. Sanders worked with some activist groups to criticize Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., for offering what they said was a watered-down resolution calling for congressional oversight in the U.S. involvement in Yemen’s civil war instead of a stronger Sanders’ measure. Irritated Democrats point to an inflammatory press release by the groups Peace Action, Code Pink and others that called on Shaheen to pull her bill that they said would “keep starving Yemeni children to death.”

Sanders' office denies having any role in the strongly worded release, but sources stand by their assertion, a sign of growing tensions within the caucus. Sanders’ resolution ultimately failed and Shaheen voted for it.

While Shaheen isn’t up for re-election until 2020 in New Hampshire, it was the latest in a series of events that frustrated fellow senators. The Vermont Independent previously angered Democrats last year over the issue of importing drugs from Canada.

Sanders said in an interview at the time that the Democratic Party has to prove they have “the guts” to “stand up to powerful special interests.” And his political organization, Our Revolution, criticized Democrats who voted different than Sanders on the drug issue in a tweet.

And Democrats, who shut down the government in an effort to protect Dreamers — the young immigrants brought to the country by their parents — felt shunned when some of the immigration groups publicly named the eleven Democrats who voted to reopen the government, calling them the “Deportation Caucus.”

While other Democrats with potential presidential aspirations — like Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California, Kristen Gillibrand of New York and Minnesota's Amy Klobuchar — have taken positions and votes to shore up their progressive credentials, they haven't directly engaged their colleagues on issues where they disagree.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who is tasked with helping elect and re-elect Democrats to the senate, sided with the senators with the most immediate concern. He said senators have to listen to their constituents first and foremost and all members must respect that.

“We have a good discussion in our caucus and everyone needs to focus on the goal which is winning in 2018,” he told NBC News.