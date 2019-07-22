Breaking News Emails
Former Democratic Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis is running for Congress, she announced in a video posted to YouTube on Monday.
Davis will challenge Republican Rep. Chip Roy in Texas' 21st congressional district.
"I'm running for Congress because people's voices are still being silenced," she said. "I'm running for our children and grandchildren, so they can live and love and fight for change themselves."
Davis became a national figure in 2013 after filibustering an anti-abortion bill in the statehouse. She ran for governor in 2014, but lost by more than 20 percentage points to Greg Abbott, then the state's Attorney General.
Roy, who previously served as a staffer to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, R, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is known as an outspoken freshman. Though the district is historically Republican, Roy's victory is far from assured. He carried his 2018 race by less than 3 percentage points.