Democrats question Hunter Biden whistleblower’s claim of nonpartisanship

Gary Shapley, the IRS agent who is expected to testify Wednesday about his claims that the Justice Department went easy on President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, says he is not affiliated with any political party or partisan organization. But Democrats contend the same can’t be said for some of the people who have taken up his cause.

Shapley is represented by Empower Oversight, which bills itself as a nonpartisan good government group, but is run by former Republican legislative staffers with long-standing GOP ties.

The group’s founder, Jason Foster, spent years attacking the Justice Department investigation into whether Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign coordinated with the Russian government. Its president, Tristan Leavitt, is a GOP candidate for West Virginia’s state House who boasts on his LinkedIn page about his investigations of Hillary Clinton.

Foster and Leavitt are veterans of Republican congressional oversight who have worked with a variety of good government organizations over long careers. But Democrats say they now are part of a little-scrutinized far-right ecosystem that has directed a barrage of criticism at federal law enforcement agencies as a Justice Department special counsel seeks to convict Trump on charges he mishandled classified documents and obstructed justice.

“The same group of MAGA lawyers work in close coordination with the same House Republicans to recruit and fund the same sorts of ‘whistleblowers,’ all as part of a campaign to protect Donald Trump,” said Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.

Foster and Leavitt dispute that criticism.

“We did not recruit Gary Shapley,” they said in a statement to NBC News. “He decided to blow the whistle on his own. We regularly work with other whistleblower organizations whose staff have consistently given political donations to Democrats or worked for Democrats on Capitol Hill before working for nonpartisan whistleblower support groups.”

Recently, Empower Oversight has worked closely with House Republicans in championing two FBI agents who portray themselves as whistleblowers and who lost their security clearances over concerns about their sympathy to the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters. Democrats and other critics say they are not whistleblowers at all.

“What I see occurring on Capitol Hill reminds me of what Republicans did in the ’90s during the Clinton years,” said David Jolly, a former Republican congressman from Florida who is no longer affiliated with the party.

Jolly said the Justice Department’s negotiated plea was not enough for Republicans, who are convinced he is guilty of more serious crimes, regardless of what prosecutors found.

“One of the telltale signs,” Jolly added, is when partisan investigators “come out from the shadows to convince the country there is something to investigate when legitimate investigators have already closed things out.”

In their statement, Foster and Leavitt responded: “The work we do with whistleblowers is driven by our belief in that cause and the suggestion that we are doing it to help any presidential candidate is absurd, baseless, and false. More importantly, it is not fair to Gary to judge him or his case by anything other than the merits of the facts and the evidence.”

Shapley, who is scheduled to appear before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Wednesday, has said that U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware was blocked from bringing more serious charges against Hunter Biden than the ones included in a recent plea deal — an assertion Weiss has repeatedly disputed.

Shapley has also accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of lying under oath when he said Weiss had full autonomy in the case — a charge Garland denies.

Shapley said in an interview with CBS News that his IRS team was not allowed to take investigative steps that could have implicated President Biden, and that he believes Hunter Biden should have faced felony tax charges, not just the misdemeanors to which he has agreed to plead guilty.

Two former senior officials involved in tax cases at the highest levels during the Trump administration — including one Trump appointee— told NBC News there are multiple safeguards to ensure that a case is handled without political influence, including multiple levels of review by career officials inside both the IRS and the Justice Department.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity because they are prohibited from discussing a case that was pending during their tenures, they each said Shapley appears to be turning a routine dispute about the handing of a case into allegations of political machinations.

Charlie Dent, a former Republican congressman who represented a swing district in Pennsylvania, says Shapley has sounded “very credible.” But, Dent added, “I would be very careful about associating myself with folks who have a hard partisan agenda. It could tarnish his ability to claim to be non political.”